Popular Walt Disney World restaurant to reopen after pandemic closure

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A popular restaurant is getting ready to reopen at Walt Disney World.

1900 Park Fare at the Grand Floridian has been closed since the pandemic.

It is now set to reopen on April 10.

Read: Disney releasing ‘Moana’ sequel in theaters in time for Thanksgiving

It will serve breakfast and dinner with characters including Aladdin, Cinderella, and more.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group