Stormy Daniels changes plans, won't return to Ohio strip club where she was arrested

Prosecutors dropped charges against adult film star Stormy Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, after she was arrested early Thursday on accusations of inappropriate touching while performing at a strip club in Columbus.

Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford,was arrested at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio, on allegations that she touched undercover police officers while performing. Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Update 7:30 p.m. EDT July 12: Stormy Daniels has changed her plans and won’t return for an encore performance at a strip club in Columbus where she was arrested early Thursday.

Her lawyer Michael Avenatti says the adult performer is looking for another club in the area where she can perform.

Change of plans - @StormyDaniels will not be performing at the Siren tonight but is looking for another club in the area. https://t.co/mY7nnQZ77N — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Daniels was arrested early Thursday on charges she let customers at the Sirens Gentleman’s Club touch her inappropriately, which is against the law in Ohio at an adult club.

Update 7:00 p.m. EDT July 12: The show must go on. Stormy Daniels is returning to the Sirens Gentleman’s Club in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday night for a follow-up show.

The adult film star was arrested after a performance at the club early Thursday on three misdemeanor counts of illegal sexual oriented activity. The charges were later dropped.

“I'll be going onstage tonight at Sirens in Columbus to perform for my fans and register voters as planned. Can't stop the storm,” Daniels tweeted Thursday afternoon.

She also said she’ll donate her tips from Thursday night’s performance to two other dancers who were also arrested, but are still facing charges in the case.

Saddened to hear the other 2 dancers arrested with me last night did not have their charges dropped. All tips from my stage performance tonight at Sirens in Columbus will go towards their legal fees. Come support the working women of this city. #letussurvive — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) July 12, 2018

Update 3:10 p.m. EDT July 12: Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, told The Associated Press that his client was “traumatized and rattled” after her arrest. He earlier told MSNBC that female undercover police officers asked if they could put their faces between Daniels’ breasts while she was performing on-stage at Sirens Gentleman’s Club in Columbus.

Avenatti told the AP that Daniels was in her tour bus after Wednesday night’s performance when officers knocked on her door. She was arrested on three counts of illegal sexual oriented activity in a sexually oriented business, but the charges were later dropped after prosecutors determined she was working as a guest at the club and not a regular performer. State law prohibits anyone who isn't a family member from touching a nude or semi-nude regular dancer at adult establishments, according to The Associated Press.

Update 1:30 p.m. EDT July 12: Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein confirmed in a statement Thursday that charges have been dismissed against Daniels following her arrest at Sirens Gentleman’s Club.

Daniels was arrested on three misdemeanor counts of illegal sexual oriented activity in a sexually oriented business. Two other performers, identified by police as Miranda Panda and Brittany Walters, were also arrested.

“I’ve determined that these crimes were not committed, based on the fact that Ms. Clifford has not made regular appearances at this establishment as required under the law,” Klein said. “We’ll do the same inquiry for the other defendants involved, as well.”

My office has reviewed the charges filed by the Columbus Division of Police, and I’ve determined that these crimes were not committed, based on the fact that Ms. Clifford has not made regular appearances at this establishment as required under the law. (1/2) — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein (@CityAttyKlein) July 12, 2018

We’ll do the same inquiry for the other defendants involved, as well. My office was not involved in this sting operation, so any additional questions about it must be directed to the Columbus Division of Police. The charges have been dismissed. (2/2) — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein (@CityAttyKlein) July 12, 2018

Update 12:55 p.m. EDT July 12: Daniels’ attorney confirmed Thursday afternoon that charges were dropped against his client.

I am pleased to report that the charges against my client @stormydaniels have been dismissed in their entirety (below motion was just granted). I want to thank Joe Gibson & his colleagues at the prosecutors ofc for their professionalism starting with our first call early this am. pic.twitter.com/xHPSWsyqM2 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Police arrested Daniels early Thursday while she was appearing at Sirens Gentleman's Club in Columbus. She was arrested after she inappropriately touched undercover officers who were at the strip club as part of a long-term sting operation unrelated to Daniels, according to police. She was charged with three counts of illegal sexual oriented activity in a sexually oriented business.

The charges were based on a 2007 Ohio law that prohibits anyone who isn't a family member from touching a nude or semi-nude dancer, according to The Associated Press. However, officials noted in a motion to dismiss the case that the law applies only to regular performers

"In this case, there has been no evidence provided to the State that Defendant appears or has appeared regularly at Sirens," Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein wrote in the state's motion to dismiss.

Daniels was scheduled to appear twice at Sirens, on Wednesday and Thursday night. However, Avenatti announced her second scheduled appearance had been canceled in light of her arrest.

Update 11:10 a.m. EDT July 12: The state law used early Thursday to justify the arrest of Daniels and two other performers at Sirens, a strip club in Columbus, has been used 88 times in Franklin County since 2008, WCMH reported.

NEW via @hartted — per municipal court records, this statute, illegal sexually oriented activity, (ORC 2907.40 (C)(2)) has been applied 88 times since 2008. 16 of those were in 2017, 25 in 2018 — including the charges at #Sirens today against #StormyDaniels. pic.twitter.com/7yWyuPmEjO — Olivia Fecteau (@oliviafecteau) July 12, 2018

The 2007 law was introduced by a conservative religious group and bars dancers from touching customers and vice versa, save for immediate family members, The Associated Press reported. Police said Daniels was charged with three counts of illegal sexually oriented activity in a sexually oriented business as part of a long-term investigation of alleged human trafficking and prostitution in Columbus.

A spokeswoman for Columbus’ city attorney told the AP that the charges carry a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine per count, should Daniels be convicted.

Update 10:45 a.m. EDT July 12: Police said they arrested Daniels and two other performers early Thursday at Sirens in Columbus "as part of a long-term investigation into allegations of human trafficking, prostitution, along with other vice related violations."

Columbus Police Makes 3 Arrests at Adult Entertainment Club

As part of a long-term investigation into allegations of human trafficking,

prostitution, & other vice related violations, CPD arrested 3 individuals from Club Sirens at 6190 Cleveland Ave., early this morning, 7/12/18. pic.twitter.com/UJQzJ3iI6c — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) July 12, 2018

In a news release Thursday, officials said Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, was arrested along with Miranda Panda, of Marion, Ohio, and Brittany Walters, of Pickering, Ohio.

Public records reveal two other performers were arrested in addition to Daniels, Miranda Panda and Brittany Walters. They face similar charges. https://t.co/AhcFEoFca2 #StormyDaniels pic.twitter.com/PeHRjfQ8Z4 — WTTE FOX 28 (@fox28columbus) July 12, 2018

Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, said she will plead not guilty to three misdemeanor counts of illegal sexually oriented activity in a sexually oriented business. In an appearance Thursday morning on MSNBC, Avenatti characterized his client’s arrest as being part of a “sting operation.”

"I think this is ridiculous. I think this is an absurd use of law enforcement resources..."



– @MichaelAvenatti on Stormy Daniels' recent arrest pic.twitter.com/4Q18BC8WV7 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 12, 2018

Update 10 a.m. EDT July 12: Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, told MSNBC on Thursday that female undercover officers asked his client to allow them to put their faces between her breasts before her arrest in Columbus on Thursday.

“Unbeknownst to her, the police had set up a sting operation in the strip club with multiple officers,” Avenatti said. “I think it’s an absurd use of law enforcement resources.”

Update 7:38 a.m. EDT July 12: Daniels issued a statement saying her Thursday performance in Columbus has been canceled.

UPDATE: @ColumbusPolice confirm two more performers in addition to @StormyDaniels were arrested at #Sirens. All three are accused of illegal touching, police said. pic.twitter.com/iTHE1JMAht — Mike McCarthy (@mikewsyx6) July 12, 2018

Meanwhile, WSYX’s Mike McCarthy tweeted that police also arrested two other performers on illegal touching charges at the Sirens strip club overnight.

Update 6:52 a.m. EDT July 12: Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweeted that his client will plead “not guilty” to the charges.

My client @StormyDaniels will issue a plea of “Not Guilty” to the three misdemeanor charges. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Update 6:41 a.m. EDT July 12: ﻿WSYX’s Mike McCarthy reports that Daniels was released from jail on $6,000 bond.

NEW: exclusive video of @StormyDaniels leaving Franklin County Jail. $6,000 bond paid, records show. She’s due in court tomorrow. She’s accused of illegally touching undercover @ColumbusPolice officers during her performance at #Sirens. pic.twitter.com/YemjFcgSI1 — Mike McCarthy (@mikewsyx6) July 12, 2018

WCMH reporter Matt Edwards tweeted that “Daniels was picked up minutes ago by a sedan with WV plates.”

Stormy Daniels was picked up minutes ago by a sedan with WV plates. She’s posted bond and is out of jail. She’s scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County Court tomorrow morning. — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwardsNBC4) July 12, 2018

Update 6:03 a.m. EDT July 12: WCMH reporter Hattie Hawks tweeted that Daniels’ “bond has been posted by Denver Nicks.”

Court records now indicate bond has been posted by Denver Nicks @nbc4i https://t.co/wb5U7se959 — Hattie Hawks (@HattieHawksNBC4) July 12, 2018

Update 5:49 a.m. EDT July 12: The charging documents reveal more information about the allegations against Daniels.

>> See an image of the complaint here (WARNING: Discretion advised.)

The charging docs obtained by WBNS @10TV allege Stormy Daniels violated Ohio law by touching a "specified anatomical area" of female and male officers posing as patrons, and also touched them with her own "specified anatomical area." pic.twitter.com/kykV6MlQfG — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) July 12, 2018

Update 5:16 a.m. EDT July 12: ﻿WSYX’s Mike McCarthy tweeted that Daniels “is accused of touching three @ColumbusPolice officers during her appearance at #Sirens.”

Breaking: @StormyDaniels just booked in jail on misdemeanor charges of "illegal sexually oriented activity." She's accused of touching three @ColumbusPolice officers during her appearance at #Sirens. See her attorney's initial comment below. https://t.co/Obg9hiU5Ct — Mike McCarthy (@mikewsyx6) July 12, 2018

According to WBNS, Daniels fondled patrons and undercover officers, police said.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, told WBNS that his client’s arrest “was politically motivated.”

He added: “There's no question these officers were undercover at that strip club. They knew my client would be performing there, and I find this to be a complete waste of resources.”

WBNS reporter Tino Ramos also shared a video of Daniels walking into the Jackson Pike Correctional Facility.

Update 4:33 a.m. EDT July 12: WCMH’s Matt Edwards just tweeted a photo that appears to show officers leading Daniels into the jail.

Stormy Daniels was just led out of the front Columbus Police vehicle and taken inside to the correctional center. (In the first picture, you can see her to the right of the officer.) @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/C8qn9gQUIE — Matt Edwards (@MattEdwardsNBC4) July 12, 2018

Update 4:22 a.m. EDT July 12: WCMH is reporting that Daniels’ arraignment is scheduled for Friday morning at Franklin County Municipal Court.

Daniels is being charged with “illegally sexually oriented activity in a sexually oriented business,” a first-degree misdemeanor, according to WCMH’s Olivia Fecteau.

Meanwhile, comedian Kathy Griffin took to Twitter to call out Columbus area law enforcement.

. @ColumbusPolice nothing better happen to @StormyDaniels while she’s in your custody. This is what you’re using police resources for? https://t.co/7bbESFAKxC — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 12, 2018

Like my case? Talk about a waste of taxpayer money! — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 12, 2018

Update 3:28 a.m. EDT July 12: According to WCMH reporter Olivia Fecteau, Daniels “has not yet been booked into jail.” Jail workers said Daniels will be booked at the Franklin County Correctional Facility II on Jackson Pike, Fecteau tweeted.

#StormyDaniels has not yet been booked into jail. Workers at the downtown jail tell me she’ll be brought to Jackson Pike facility, where female inmates are typically booked. @nbc4i — Olivia Fecteau (@oliviafecteau) July 12, 2018

Update 2:52 a.m. EDT July 12: Daniels was performing at a club called Sirens when she was arrested, WCMH reporter Olivia Fecteau tweeted early Thursday. When Fecteau called the club, the person on the line declined to comment, she said.

I just called #Sirens (the club in Columbus where #StormyDaniels was performing) and asked to speak to someone regarding what happened. The person who answered told me there will be no comment (on- or off-camera). @nbc4i — Olivia Fecteau (@oliviafecteau) July 12, 2018

According to Fecteau, “Ohio Revised Code 2907.40 outlines charges against either a patron who touches an employee (or vice versa) who is nude or semi-nude. Depending on what happened, the charge can be a first- or fourth-degree misdemeanor.”

Ohio Revised Code 2907.40 (https://t.co/Iz8GCwZkZc) outlines charges against either a patron who touches an employee (or vice versa) who is nude or semi-nude. Depending on what happened, the charge can be a first- or fourth-degree misdemeanor. @nbc4i https://t.co/v96FOAmNXP — Olivia Fecteau (@oliviafecteau) July 12, 2018

Original report: Porn star Stormy Daniels has been arrested in Columbus, Ohio, her attorney tweeted early Thursday.

Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio whole performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

“Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio [while] performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs,” wrote Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ lawyer. “This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta.”

In a second tweet, he added: “She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta.”

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

He continued: “We expect her to be released on bail shortly. We also expect that she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing ‘touching.’ We will vehemently contest all charges. #Basta.”

We expect her to be released on bail shortly. We also expect that she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing “touching.” We will vehemently contest all charges. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 12, 2018

Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, claims that she had sex with Donald Trump in 2006, more than a decade before he became president. Daniels is now suing Trump and his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen reportedly paid her $130,000 after she signed the agreement.

