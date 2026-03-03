CrazyShake by Black Tap opens at Disney Springs

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — CrazyShake by Black Tap is now open at Disney Springs, offering a selection of specialty milkshakes.

The new location is situated in the building formerly occupied by Sprinkles.

Disney officials stated the restaurant will be available to guests for a limited time.

While the location has begun operations, a specific closing date has not been released.

The menu at the new location features a variety of unique dessert options.

One specific offer includes a specialty milkshake topped with a Mickey-shaped crispy treat.

