Public’s help needed to identify man who allegedly harassed children in Sanford park

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man who approached two children at Mike Kirby Park on March 1. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the park on 2199 Oregon Ave.

Investigators stated that the suspect made vulgar remarks to the children during the encounter. Police also mentioned that he may have partially exposed his genitals.

The suspect is described as a white male with a small build and medium-length black hair. During the encounter, he was wearing a tan sweater and maroon pajama-style pants.

Investigators are requesting residents near The Retreat at Twin Lakes to check their home surveillance cameras.

