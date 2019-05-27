Port Canaveral docks 6 cruise ships for first time since 2015

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - It was quite the busy day Monday at Port Canaveral, as six ships carrying an estimated 33,000 passengers were in port.
It marked the first time since 2015 that the port saw six ships docked.
Six terminals were also available in 2015, but cruise terminal 3 is currently undergoing construction, meaning the Norwegian Dawn ship was placed in cargo berth 5.
"We'll have some portable tents and staging areas for buses," said Captain John Murray, of Canaveral Port Authority when speaking of the upcoming accommodations for the port.
Murray told Channel 9 the port has worked closely with its cargo partners to ensure terminal 3 is completed to fit its adjustments.
The terminal should be completed in May 2020 ahead of the arrival of Carnival Cruise's newest ship, The Mardi Gras.
An official told Channel 9 that Monday's estimated number of passengers also marked one of the busiest days ever at the port.
