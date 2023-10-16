Port Orange police seek to identify a man accused of exposing himself to a woman at Walmart

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The Port Orange Police Department said Monday that it wants to identify a man they said exposed his genitals to a woman in an aisle at a Walmart store.
Police said the man was seen loitering in the aisle until the two were the only people in the aisle; he then exposed himself.
Investigators said the woman shouted for help, and the man ran off, getting into the passenger side of a vehicle.
Anyone who knows information about the incident is asked to contact Port Orange police Detective James Fischetti by calling 386-506-5897 or emailing jfischetti@port-orange.org.
See a map of the store below:
