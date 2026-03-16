Port Orange shooting: Man charged with attempted murder of officer

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Port Orange police arrested a man Sunday night after he opened fire on an officer responding to a disturbance call at his home. Blake Taylor faces multiple felony charges, including the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The incident occurred on March 15 at around 10:02 p.m. Taylor contacted dispatch to report fifteen unknown individuals in his yard and requested police assistance.

When the officer arrived, they saw Taylor on the ground near a brick planter. The Port Orange Police Department said Taylor was hiding in the darkness before opening fire on the officer.

The officer fired back and stopped Taylor from leaving the area until more units arrived. Neither Taylor nor the responding officer sustained any injuries during the exchange of gunfire.

Investigators recovered a semi-automatic pistol at the scene following the arrest.

The department charged Taylor with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, as well as possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

The Port Orange Police Department is still actively investigating the matter.

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