PortMiami high-speed rail will connect cruise passengers to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida's new high-speed rail is building a station at PortMiami, giving theme park tourists the opportunity for a car-free vacation by connecting them to the cruise capital of the world.
Officials with Brightline, soon to be Virgin Trains, said Tuesday it will build a station at PortMiami by 2020.
The rail will ultimately connect a crucial 170-mile stretch from West Palm Beach to Orlando and its theme parks. It's scheduled to open in 2022.
“This is a first-of-its-kind train-to-port station that will connect the cruise capital of the world with a car-free option for millions of cruisers looking to start their vacation a little earlier.” president of Virgin Trains Patrick Goddard said.
From Orlando, the company hopes to eventually expand to Tampa and Jacksonville.
PortMiami is home to 22 cruise lines. Last year, it served more than 5 million travelers, more cruise passengers than any other port in the world.
Brightline currently operates in Florida between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach with plans to add additional stations in Boca Raton and Aventura.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
