WATCH: Possible tornado spotted in Osceola County as severe storms sweep Central Florida

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A possible tornado was spotted Monday evening as severe thunderstorms moved through Central Florida.

The storm triggered a tornado warning from the National Weather Service as it formed around 7:15 p.m.

The funnel cloud was seen around 3.5 miles down Nova Road from US-192 in Osceola County.

According to radar estimates, the possible tornado fell apart in less than 10 minutes as severe weather continued to affect the region.

A Channel 9 viewer shared video of the storm as it rolled through the area.

There are no reports of any property damage or injuries.

