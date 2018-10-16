Potential jurors in retrial of convicted murderer asked about death penalty

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection continued Tuesday in the case of a convicted murderer who was later released from death row and given a chance at a second trial.
Clemente Aquirre is facing the death penalty again 12 years later and it’s possible the trial can have the same outcome, but the evidence is much different this time around.
Aquirre was in the courtroom Tuesday as potential jurors were questioned about their views on the death penalty.
He is accused in the 2004 murders of a mother and daughter.
Investigators said he walked into a trailer in Altamonte Springs and fatally stabbed Cheryl Williams and Carol Bareis.
His bloody foot prints were found at the scene, but since the original trial, Williams' daughter Samantha Williams, has allegedly confessed at least five times to being the killer.
She's never been charged with the murders and DNA evidence that was never tested before the first trial turned out to be hers inside the house.
Investigators never found any of his DNA, but potential jurors aren't hearing any of that yet.
By noon, about a half-dozen jurors were questioned.
It’s likely that jury selection will take several weeks, but there may be other holds ups.
Prosecutors and the defense want Samantha Williams on the witness stand, but both sides are worried she will not show up when it's time for her to testify in this trial.
