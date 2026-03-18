Power lines down, injuries reported after crash in Port Orange

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Police in Port Orange are investigating a major crash on Wednesday.

Officers said multiple people are hurt, and power lines are down after a crash at the intersection of US-1 and Commonwealth Boulevard.

Port Orange police and fire rescue crews are actively on the scene.

Lanes closured and power outages are also reported in the area.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.

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