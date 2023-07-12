Powerball & Mega Millions combined jackpots continue to grow, now worth more than $1.3B

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than $1.3 billion is up for grabs this week as America’s dueling jackpots, POWERBALL and MEGA MILLIONS, continue to climb.

After no winner following Monday’s drawing, Wednesday’s POWERBALL jackpot has reached an estimated $750 million.

On Tuesday, the MEGA MILLIONS jackpot grew larger to an estimated $560 million ahead of Friday’s drawing, after no one won Tuesday’s drawing.

If you win the jackpot, you have the option to receive your winning in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $379 million for POWERBALL and $282 million for MEGA MILLIONS.

Since joining POWERBALL in 2009, the game has generated more than $2.68 billion in contributions to education statewide. Florida is among the top-selling POWERBALL states in the country, with more than 123.1 million winning tickets totaling more than $3.59 billion in prizes, including 16 jackpot winners.

Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, the game has generated more than $1 billion for education and has awarded $1 billion in prizes to 72.3 million players.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held tonight, Wednesday, July 12, at 10:59 p.m.

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing will be held Friday, July 14, at 11:00 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m.

The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $44 billion to enhance education and sending more than 950,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

