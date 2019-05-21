Pregnant pooch dumped at kill shelter gives birth to 6 pups in rescuers' car

CHULUOTA, Fla. - A pregnant dog was rescued by a DeLand couple after the pup was dumped at a high kill rural shelter in Georgia, a Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida representative said.
Related Headlines
The president of the rescue, Rebecca Lynch, and her husband were vacationing in Savannah when they received a call about the pregnant pooch. The couple rerouted their trip home and picked up the dog they named Lizzy, the organization said.
“(The couple) picked up this little dog with soulful brown eyes so she wouldn’t have to experience the worst thing possible: giving birth in a shelter,” a news release said.
More photos: See pictures of puppies, Lizzy
But Lizzy couldn’t wait, and on the ride home, while in the car, the little dog gave birth to six puppies, the release said.
The puppies were born healthy, but Lizzy had a broken leg. Officials with the organization said Lizzy’s leg will have to be amputated because a bone is sticking out, almost breaking the skin.
“Rebecca never could’ve predicted her weekend getaway would end with a discarded sweet mama dog electing Rebecca as the midwife for the birth of six beautiful puppies,” the release said.
The pups were taken to Chuluota Veterinary Hospital. Information on when or whether the puppies will be up for adoption has not yet been released.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}