0 Pregnant woman beaten by ATV, motorcycle groups after crash in Edgewood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pregnant woman and the father of her child were beaten by a group of motorcyclists and ATV riders, Edgewood police said.

The incident began Sunday when the driver called 911 after they were boxed in and cut off by the group on Orange Avenue and Holden Avenue in Edgewood, authorities said.

Authorities said a motorcyclist crashed into the couple's car, and when the woman got out to check on the other driver, she was struck in the back of the head by a woman in the group.

The father of her child confronted the group, and that’s when they kicked him and beat him up, using helmets and their fists, police said.

The pregnant victim tried to intervene and was punched, kicked and struck with helmets, police said.



Witnesses said the attacks stopped when the group heard sirens and they fled west on Holden Avenue.

The pregnant victim’s purse was stolen during the attack, an incident report said.

The victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Their conditions have not been released.

The incident was captured by a traffic camera, but no arrests have been made. The video is expected to be released sometime Wednesday.

Channel 9 reported the biker groups terrorizing drivers Sunday, but information about the attacks had not yet been released.

The brazen behavior is not exclusive to Central Florida. In February, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they arrested several people who were driving erratically across Charlotte, NC on ATVs and dirt bikes, potentially interrupting All-Star Weekend celebrations.

