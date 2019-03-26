  • Man sentenced after raping neighbor, offering to do housework to 'make it up to her'

    By: Associated Press , Kelly Healey

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A 20-year-old convicted of raping his neighbor, then offering to do work around her house to make it up to her, is being sent to prison for 50 years.

    Jurors in West Palm Beach found Timothy Walding guilty of sexual battery, false imprisonment and armed burglary in October.

    A judge sentenced him Monday to a mandatory minimum sentence of 50 years.

    Prosecutors said Walding broke into his 35-year-old neighbor's house in Oct. 2017, and sexually assaulted her for 90 minutes. She said she was tied up and threatened with a knife.

    A local newspaper said Walding offered to do landscaping or fix something around the house, which she declined.

    Prosecutors said he asked her not to tell what happened and they shook hands. When he left, she called 911.

