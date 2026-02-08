Central Florida daycare workers arrested for aggravated child abuse, officials confirm

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — On February 6, three employees from Gingerbread Manor Child Care in Rockledge were taken into custody after an investigation into accusations of aggravated child abuse.

The arrests were made after an initial investigation conducted in partnership with the Department of Children and Families.

The investigation into the facility is ongoing as law enforcement continues their inquiries. Police are encouraging parents who suspect their children may have been victims at the center to contact investigators and provide information.

Stacy Elaine Hamilton Jackson faces three counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of tampering with a witness.

Nativia Latrice King was also charged with three counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of tampering with a witness.

The third employee, Kia Kristen Walker, faces one count of aggravated child abuse and one count of tampering with a witness.

Authorities are asking any families who believe their children may have been victims of a crime while attending Gingerbread Manor Child Care to contact 321-690-3988.

