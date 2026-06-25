Premier Martial Arts to honor eight students with junior black belts

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Eight local children will earn their junior black belts this weekend after more than three years of martial arts training.

Premier Martial Arts in Seminole said the students will be recognized during a Junior Black Belt Graduation Ceremony on Saturday.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. at Osceola Middle School in Seminole.

The ceremony will include junior black belt presentations, martial arts demonstrations, board breaking and family celebrations.

The academy said earning a junior black belt represents years of discipline, commitment and perseverance.

Premier Martial Arts in Seminole has served the community for more than four years.

The ceremony will be led by the academy’s fifth-degree black belt instructor.

The academy is owned by a service-disabled retired Air Force colonel who said his mission is to help empower local children and families through martial arts.

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