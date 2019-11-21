Prepare for launch: Starliner crew capsule transported to launchpad

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Boeing's Starliner Crew capsule is on the move Thursday morning.
The capsule is taking a slow crawl from its hangar at the Kennedy Space Center to a launchpad a few miles away at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
Once the Starliner reaches pad 41, it will be lifted by a crane and connected to an Atlas 5 rocket.
NASA is paying Boeing $5 billion to design and build the Starliner to take astronauts back to the International Space Station.
No astronauts will be on board its test flight to the ISS in December. The window for that launch that will open on Dec. 17.
The Starliner could start taking astronauts to the space station as early as 2020.
