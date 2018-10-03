President Trump to speak at police chiefs' conference Monday in Orlando

President Trump will be visiting Orlando Monday to attend a police chiefs conference in town, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Sanders said the president would attend the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference at the Orange County Convention Center during Wednesday's press briefing.
The president will speak at the event, Sanders said.
Sanders said he will speak “about the work of the administration to protect communities by restoring law and order, supporting local law enforcement, and securing the border.”
Trump was last in Orlando in March 2017 when he visited a private school in Pine Hills.
