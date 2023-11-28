Prices drop on flights and hotels for ‘Travel Deal Tuesday’

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re thinking about taking a vacation, you may want to book it Tuesday.

Tuesday is “Travel Deal Tuesday.”

The online travel agency Hopper says prices typically drop 30% to 60% on flights and hotels.

To take advantage of the savings, Hopper suggests you plan ahead, and start thinking of what vacation you want to take next year.

It also suggests keeping your options open when it comes to dates and destinations.

