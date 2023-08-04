Pride return to Exploria Stadium for UKG Challenge Cup match against the Spirit

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride will be home Friday night to face the Washington Spirit in the UKG Challenge Cup.

The Pride are in last place in their group after losing to NC Courage last Friday 5-0.

The Pride earned one point in the Challenge Cup in four games. The one point was a draw in the first round against the Spirit on Mar. 19.

In the regular season, the Pride had back-to-back wins over the Spirit and OL Reign going into the international break for the Women’s World Cup.

The team has also shown they can beat the top teams in the NWSL, with wins over the Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave in regular season play.

But after a two-week break, the team returned to Exploria Stadium on July 23 to play NY/NJ Gotham FC and despite taking an early lead off a header from defender Megan Montefusco, the Pride gave up a penalty and two additional goals to lose 3-1.

The Pride traveled to Cary, North Carolina, on July 29 and gave up five goals to a Courage team the week before that scored six goals on the Washington Spirit.

Despite the early exit of Brazil and Argentina, it would be a surprise to see Marta, Adrianna, Rafaelle, and Mariana Larroquette in the lineup tonight.

For the Spirit, Aubrey Kingsbury, Trinity Rodman, Ashley Sanchez, and Andi Sullivan are still on World Cup duty for the USWNT.

The last UKG Challenge Cup match for the Pride will be on Aug. 9 at NY/NJ Gotham FC.

