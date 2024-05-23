Pride set to host Portland in marquee NWSL matchup

ORLANDO, Fla. — The two hottest teams in the National Women’s Soccer League meet in Orlando Friday night at Inter & Co Stadium.

The Orlando Pride have tied a NWSL record with seven straight wins and the Portland Thorns have won six straight games. It’s the first meeting in NWSL history between two teams with winning streaks of four or more matches.

The Pride are first place in the standings with 24 points. They are unbeaten through ten matches for the first time in club history. Friday’s showdown is a chance to set a new league record for consecutive wins with eight. The match is set for May 24 at 7:00.

