Primrose Lanes pins down soft-opening date in Orlando’s Milk District

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to roll: Primrose Lanes pinned down a soft-opening date in Orlando’s Milk District.

The revamped bowling alley announced it will get its soft opening rolling on Friday, Aug. 4.

Primrose Lanes took over the old location of Colonial Lanes, which opened in 1959 and closed in 2018.

Starting Friday, Primrose Lanes owners said the restaurant, bar, café, bowling club, and pro shop will all be open.

Read: Colonial Lanes Orlando set to close

You can click here to reserve your lanes between Friday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 11.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group