Princess Cruises Caribbean Princess welcomed home at Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — A new cruise ship has arrived at Port Canaveral.

Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess docked Wednesday morning as the crew and post leaders prepared to celebrate its arrival.

This marks the first time a Princess Cruises cruise ship has called Port Canaveral home.

Its arrival comes during a busy time at the port.

Royal Caribbean’s Voyager of the Seas docked earlier this week.

“We’re really proud to have both of them here now,” said Capt. John Murray, Canaveral Port Authority CEO. “It’s a lot of work and, you know, we tried for years and years to get them here and get them both in the same year is fantastic. We’re really excited.”

The port will welcome more arrivals next month, including the Celebrity Cruises Equinox and the Disney Cruise Line’s Treasure, which will depart on its maiden voyage on Dec. 21.

