Private Pickleball concept plans new location here

A Sarasota-based private pickleball club is expanding into Orlando.

The Pickleball Club is under contract for a 3.4-acre parcel at 1427 N. Semoran Blvd. for a $15 million, 33,800-square-foot pickleball facility with 12 indoor courts, as well as a courtyard with two outdoor courts and two bocce ball courts. The building will include a mezzanine over the courts, a restaurant and a pro shop.

Construction is expected to break ground in June 2024 and the complex will open in the summer of 2025. Each location has 35 employees.

