Project Kuiper: Amazon to build $120M satellite processing facility at Kennedy Space Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new satellite-processing facility is being built at the Kennedy Space Center.

Amazon confirmed that a proposal, previously code-named “Project Comet,” is really the company’s Project Kuiper.

Project Kuiper will be a low-Earth orbit satellite network that will globally provide broadband communication services.

Project Kuiper is similar to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation.

Kuiper satellite production is expected to begin in Washington state later this year.

Eventually, those satellites will be transported to Central Florida, and processed at another new facility at Kennedy Space Center.

The $120-million facility will be 100,000 square feet and will feature its own 100-foot tall high bay clean room.

The Kuiper satellites will be prepared for launch with rockets from United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin.

The new processing facility is also expected to generate 50 high-paying jobs over the next three years.

