Property for high-rise project in Ivanhoe Village sells for big bucks

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The 1.6-acre property near downtown Orlando where a Tampa developer is hoping to build a 14-story apartment tower has sold.

Orange County records show Parkview Ivanhoe LLC, an entity registered to executives for Tampa-based Richland Capital, paid $8 million to Florida League of Cities Inc. for the property at 68 S. Ivanhoe Blvd. in a deal that closed Aug. 29.

The vacant parcel, currently used for surface parking, is where Richland has plans for a 312-unit apartment tower with 6,239 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a five-level parking garage.

Photos: Clean up underway in Cedar Key after Hurricane Idalia damages buildings, floods homes

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Florida State vs. LSU: More than 60K college football fans are headed to Orlando





©2023 Cox Media Group