Proposed bill could change the way legal notices are published

VIERA, Fla. - A Brevard County lawmaker wants to change the rules when it comes to how legal notices are made public.
State Rep. Randy Fine announced his plans for the 2019 Public Notice Reform Act along with Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey in Viera on Friday.
Fine said the act would eliminate the requirement for any person, business or government office/department to have to purchase a physical print advertising for public notices.
He said doing so will save millions in taxpayer dollars.
He says this bill has three core benefits:
- It will only require public notices be done digitally.
- It deregulates the business in that now it will be up to the individual, business or agency to decide how they want to get the information to the public.
- It would offer a free service so whoever still wants to get the printed version of the notices can sign up and get them by mail.
But if the bill goes through it could mean bad news for already struggling newspapers.
Fine said he is confident that it will pass.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}