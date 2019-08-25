Proposed federal shelter for migrant children could be placed in Orlando, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials have proposed a federal shelter for migrant children apprehended at the U.S. and Mexico border and it could be set up in Orlando.
But there is confusion on where the shelter would be placed.
Related Headlines
A letter posted on Twitter between the Orange County mayor and a Florida representative names the potential location along the city's south side.
In the letter, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told Rep. Carlos Smith the federal government is looking at 1850 W. Landstreet Road as an "unaccompanied alien children shelter."
"We don't need new child detention facilities. What we need to do is reunite kids with their families," Smith said.
The General Services Administration has not officially said if it is looking to place the facility at the West Landstreet Road location, but in an email sent Friday, it said it has recently issued "a presoliciation notice for a leased space in Orlando."
The Department of Health and Human Services said the facility will care for 500 children and 24-hour care will be provided by 500 staff members.
It said the shelter will require child bedrooms, bathrooms, classrooms, medical and dining services and more.
The address listed in the letter is currently a Travel Lodge.
Smith said he doesn't think that is the right location. "There's an abandoned condemned property across the street that looks pretty rough. I think it's possible that they were off on the street address by one digit, 1850 instead of 1851."
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}