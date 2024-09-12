Prosecution rests in trial of Clermont woman accused of killing her husband

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — More witnesses took the stand on Thursday during the trial of Laurie Shaver.

She’s accused of murdering her husband, Michael, and burying his body in her backyard.

Prosecutors drilled Laurie’s ex-boyfriend Thursday morning about his possible involvement in Michael’s death.

State prosecutors rested their case Thursday morning.

It’s now on Shaver’s defense attorneys to plead her case for innocence.

