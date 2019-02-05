0 Prosecutor working death penalty cases to challenge State Attorney Aramis Ayala

One of the prosecutors handling death penalty cases out of Orange and Osceola counties wants to replace State Attorney Aramis Ayala.

Two years ago, Ryan Williams worked in Ayala’s office before moving to a different district after she announced she was against the death penalty.

On paper, Williams works for the state attorney’s office in Ocala, but he’s never handled a case out of there.

Instead, he’s assigned to more than two dozen cases in Orange and Osceola counties that former gov. Rick Scott reassigned to the Ocala office after Ayala said she would not pursue the death penalty.

"Ms. Ayala talks about integrity. But her actions tell a different tale,” said Williams.

In his home town of Winter Garden, Williams had harsh words for his ex-boss.

"Ms. Ayala's tenure as state attorney is the primary and best example of what happens when a prosecutor, cloaked with enormous authority, views victims and the law as secondary concerns to personal priorities,” he said.

Since being elected, Ayala has traveled the country speaking about criminal justice reform, which Williams likens to being an absentee landlord.

State Attorney Brad King, who is Williams’s new boss, said Williams is the reason Ayala’s former death penalty cases have stayed on track after they were reassigned to his office.

“He cares about doing what’s right. He cares about leading people to do the same thing,” said King.

Ayala released the following statement regarding Williams:

"It is important to avoid distractions and respond to things that are legitimate and worthy of a response. I will continue to lead this community in seeking justice. I remain in the fight for change and progress. Most importantly, I remain focused on the job I have, not the job someone else wants."

