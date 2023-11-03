Prosecutors expected to rest Friday in trial of Casselberry woman accused of killing her husband

SANFORD, Fla. — Prosecutors are expected to rest their case in the trial of a Casselberry woman accused of killing her husband.

Sherry Fitzpatrick is accused of shooting her husband, Timothy, to death in their home in July 2021.

Watch: Jurors see bodycam videos of Casselberry woman in the moments after she allegedly killed her husband

Fitzpatrick has claimed she did not intend to kill him, and that she was scared because Timothy had hit her and threatened to kill her.

Fitzpatrick could be called to testify in her own defense.

Watch: Casselberry woman charged with husband’s murder in custody after apparent suicide attempt

Channel 9 will have a crew inside of the courtroom and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group