Protesters clash with police at several universities in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — There have been protests at college campuses nationwide over the last week, including schools in Florida.

Police have clashed with protesters at the University of South Florida, Florida State, and the University of Florida.

Police at the University of South Florida recently used tear gas to break up a demonstration.

Police said protesters expressed their intent to use some items they brought as weapons.

Meantime, Florida State says five people were arrested during a protest on Tuesday.

The school said they “made a conscious choice to engage in unlawful conduct.”

At the University of Florida, people protested Tuesday, calling for no charges to be brought against the nine people who were detained on Monday.

