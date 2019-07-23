0 Protesters continue to demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Protesters continued to demonstrate Tuesday in Old San Juan, the historic district of Puerto Rico's capital city, in protest of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.

Thousands of demonstrators have demanded Rosselló's resignation over an obscenity laced online chat he had with allies and federal corruption charges leveled against his administration.

Channel 9 anchor Nancy Alvarez traveled to the island Tuesday to interview protesters, who gathered several streets away from La Fortaleza, the 479-year-old governor's mansion.

TRENDING NOW:

"This is not only about the chats, this is about corruption," demonstrator Yoselyn Quinones said. "This is about the years our country has been having trouble with the government, our education, our health."

Rosselló said Sunday that he will not resign. He said he will not seek reelection or continue as the head of his pro-statehood political party.

A judge issued search warrants Tuesday for the cellphones of government officials involved in the crude online chat.

Read: Cellphones sought in Puerto Rico as political crisis deepens

© 2019 Cox Media Group. © 2019 Cox Media Group.

One of the search warrants said that government officials used the chat to transmit official and confidential information to private citizens in potential violation of ethics laws.

The chat participants discussed politics and government contracts, and it insulted women and mocked constituents, including Hurricane Maria victims.

"When one side speaks legitimately, the other has the responsibility to listen carefully," Rosselló said Tuesday. "The people are speaking, and I have to listen. These have been moments of complete reflection and of taking decisions based on the concerns of the people of Puerto Rico and of their best interests." Rosselló said that he will only talk about government-related matters from now on. Read: Demonstrators protest Puerto Rico governor at Lake Eola © 2019 Cox Media Group. © 2019 Cox Media Group. The leaked chat has intensified long-smoldering anger over government corruption and mismanagement that many blame for a 13-year recession and a severe debt crisis that has led to pension cuts and school closings. Many are also resentful over Puerto Rico's slow recovery from Maria, which devastated the island almost two years ago and led to thousands of deaths. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.