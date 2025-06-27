Robin Severance-Lopez not bailing out until at least next week, lawyer says

TAVARES, Fla. — Suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is out of jail with a GPS monitor around his ankle following his every movement.

He surrendered his passport Friday, according to new court records.

This is after he was locked up for three weeks, charged with racketeering in an alleged illegal gambling operation.

His estranged wife Robin Severance-Lopez is still in jail, facing charges in the same case.

Her attorney, Michelle Yard, tells Channel 9 that Severance-Lopez will not bail out until at least next week.

Yard is set to speak with her client Saturday about securing money to bail out.

However, a judge ordered that Severance-Lopez, just like her estranged husband, has to prove every dollar is clean and not tied to the alleged criminal enterprise, the illegal gambling operation.

While she sits behind bars at the Lake County jail, she has entered a not guilty plea.

She joins other co-defendants in the case who have all done the same.

All have also waived their arraignment set for next week except for Sharon Fedrick, who has an arraignment hearing set for Monday.

Fedrick filed paperwork, saying she herself will not be in court for future hearings, but her attorneys will.

As for Marcos Lopez, the question is what happens now that he’s bailed out and pleaded not guilty.

Jonathan Rose, a criminal defense attorney not tied to this case, discussed the discovery process.

“Prosecutors will now start the process of providing their evidence to the defense lawyers. The defense lawyers, for instance, Sheriff Lopez and his lawyer, will start to go through the evidence and figure out what they need to do to dispute that evidence and do their own investigation,” Rose said.

Lopez’s attorneys will also start interviewing the law enforcement agents who ran the investigation in what’s called depositions.

“That’s going to be a time-consuming endeavor because when you’ve got as many defendants as I expect are going to in this, by the time they’re done charging people, you’re going to have 20-some defense lawyers coordinating with a prosecutor to take the deposition of law enforcement agents,” Rose said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group