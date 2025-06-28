“This is all very dark,” Orlando lawmaker weighs in on anticipated Alligator Alcatraz 

ORLANDO, Fla. — Environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit aiming to stop construction of the detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.” It’s the planned site to hold undocumented immigrants and could open as soon as next week.

Democratic Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith says it’s a dangerous escalation of Florida’s involvement in federal immigration enforcement. He says lawmakers have a lot of unanswered questions.

The site is at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, roughly 45 miles from Miami. It is used for flight training and will eventually be used as an immigrant detention center.

“We had a request from the federal government to do it. So, Alligator Alcatraz it is. And so, you will see that be done. It’ll be a force multiplier, it’ll help DHS, it’ll help state and local law enforcement with relieving burden on resources,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Its goal is to house up to 5,000 migrants and is expected to start taking detainees on July 1st. Some lawmakers, though, say this is a wrong move, calling it un-American.

“Alcatraz was a fortified federal prison. This is an airstrip in the middle of an Everglades swamp, which is a state and environmental treasure,” said Senator Smith.

Environmental concerns are at the top of the list. In a federal lawsuit filed Friday, it states federal and state agencies are violating laws by not evaluating potential environmental impacts before going ahead with the project. Governor Ron DeSantis disputes any and all environmental impacts.

“The impact will be zero and that’s in keeping with our policy in restoring Everglades restoration. What I think people are trying to use the Everglades as a pretext just for the fact they oppose immigration enforcement,” said Governor DeSantis.

The $450-million price tag is also in question. Right now, it’s coming from FEMA housing money.

“How is that going to affect our state’s emergency response as we enter hurricane season,” Smith questioned.

The federal lawsuit comes as nearly 100 Florida National Guard members head to the Everglades to help secure the site.

