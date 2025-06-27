Hidden gun was missed in 3 searches before Marion County deputy was shot, records show

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — New court records show how a woman says she slipped out of handcuffs and shot a Marion County deputy.

According to the records, the Marion County deputy who arrested 22-year-old Rheanna Harden checked her three times but never found the gun hidden in her pants.

Deputies said Harden was “flexible” enough to grab a gun from her pants and open fire as she was inside of a deputy cruiser.

Court records show she was able to get her left hand out of her handcuffs at least once. The deputy handcuffed her three times in total.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began with a traffic stop in Summerfield before 2:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy arrested Harden for driving with a suspended license, providing a fake ID to law enforcement, and for possessing drugs.

Investigators said even though Harden was handcuffed behind her back and patted down before her arrest, she was able to shoot at a deputy using a small revolver hidden in her pants.

According to court records, Harden told investigators she got angry about how she was being treated on the way to jail. She told investigators she said a prayer moments before opening fire.

“This deputy literally escaped death by millimeters or an inch,” said former Boca Raton police chief and law enforcement expert Andrew Scott.

According to investigators, Harden used a six-round cylinder H&R Model 732 revolver.

Scott said while the weapon is small, it would be difficult to conceal.

Investigators said Harden hid the gun in her shorts’ pocket, which she wore underneath baggy pants.

“Whatever technique he used, he clearly missed the firearm that, based on my experience, would have been difficult to miss,” said Scott.

A spokesperson for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy involved with the incident has been with the department for about three years.

The spokesperson said they plan on reviewing the incident but are focused now on putting Harden away.

“Focusing the microscope on the details of how this happened is certainly going to be a part of the ongoing investigation and review. However, right now, everyone’s primary focus is ensuring that this murderous felon faces justice and that the citizens of Marion County never have to deal with her again,” said the spokesperson in an email.

Harden is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

She has a lengthy criminal history out of Bay County, which includes fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers and grand theft.

Her next court date is scheduled for July 29.

