Deputy survives shooting by handcuffed suspect, bond denied

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — This morning, Rheanna Harden was denied bond after being charged with attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Harden is accused of shooting a deputy with a gun she had concealed in her pants while she was handcuffed. The deputy survived the shooting.

Rheanna Harden is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempted second-degree murder. Her next court appearance is set for July 29th.

The case remains ongoing as Harden prepares for her upcoming court appearance.

