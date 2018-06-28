Protesters pitch 'tent city' outside resort where GOP summit is staying

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Protesters are setting up a “tent city” outside a resort that is hosting a GOP summit.
The demonstrators are families that left Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. They say they’re seeking permanent housing from FEMA and could have nowhere to live by Saturday.
The protest is scheduled to happen at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Osceola County.
“The government is not getting involved enough to find a solution for these people,” said Jose Castro of the group Vamos4PR Action.
Gov. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said he doesn’t have the authority to extend FEMA’s housing aide beyond the deadline. Scott said, however, he has called on FEMA to bring in more case managers to help families staying in Central Florida find permanent housing.
FEMA wants families to contact local and state agencies and non-profits for help.
The agency is also covering the cost for a one-way flight back to Puerto Rico.
