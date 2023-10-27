Publix faces federal lawsuit over claims of unpaid overtime work

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Publix grocery store chain is facing a federal lawsuit.

It claims the company required hourly assistant department managers to work off-the-clock without being paid overtime.

Lawyers for the workers released a statement that said, “It’s unacceptable to force hourly workers to work outside of their shifts and to not pay workers for their time.”

A spokesperson for Publix said they take the claims seriously and will respond appropriately.

