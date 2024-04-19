Publix opens new store in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Thursday, Publix Super Markets opened a new store at Addison Center at Viera in Melbourne, Fla.

The 48,387-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery and deli and pharmacy area.

The store also features a dining area upstairs for customers to stop and enjoy their Publix subs.

The first 100 guests received reusable shopping bags.

“We are excited to welcome our customers to their new store at the Addison Center at Viera and look forward to providing them with the premier service and quality Publix is known for,” said Lindsey Willis, Publix media relations manager.

