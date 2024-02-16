Publix shopping center near The Villages trades hands

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Publix-anchored shopping center in Leesburg that was first built in 1960 and substantially renovated in 2002 has traded hands.

Lake County public records show Palm Plaza, a 133,000-square-foot shopping center on 13.3 acres at 715 N. 14th Street, sold for $17.8 million on Feb. 12.

The buyer was FREP V - Palm Plaza LLC, a subsidiary of a joint venture between St. Petersburg-based The Sembler Co. and Tampa-based Forge Capital Partners. The Lake County acquisition is the first deal for the newly formed joint venture investment fund.

