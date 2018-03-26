0 Noor Salman trial: Judge denies attorneys' request for mistrial

ORLANDO, Fla. - The attorneys for the widow of Pulse Orlando gunman Omar Mateen presented their case Monday.

Noor Salman has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice. The case hinges on whether Salman, 31, knowingly helped Mateen plan the June 12, 2016, nightclub attack that left 49 dead.

Photos: Remembering the victims

Read updates of the trial below:

5 p.m.

Judge Paul Byron has denied a mistrial or having the case dismissed against Salman.

Defense attorneys argued that new evidence about Mateen's father giving money to Pakistan and Turkey could affect Salman's case.

But Byron disagreed.

Police: Suspicious package discovered at Orlando federal courthouse deemed safe

"It doesn't change the dynamic about this case involving Noor Salman," he said.

Channel 9 has learned that a criminal investigation has been launched against Omar Mateen's father, Seddique Mateen, but it wasn't disclosed when the investigation was launched.

1 p.m.

A former friend of Mateen, who the public knows as Nemo, testified Monday.

Nemo said he was shocked and horrified when he learned that Mateen used him as an excuse the night of the attack.

However, Nemo testified that he was not surprised, because Mateen always used him as an excuse when Mateen was “running around” on his wife.

Two women who had a relationship with Mateen also testified Monday. One woman said she met Mateen online, and that they had a physical relationship.

Two of Salman’s childhood friends testified that she was a peaceful person.

Salman’s attorneys filed a motion late Sunday night to dismiss the case. The defense also requested a mistrial as an alternative motion, if the dismissal is not granted.

Read: Who are the key players in Noor Salman's case?

“Because the government violated Ms. Salman’s Fifth Amendment right to due process and Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial, this court must dismiss the government’s case. In the alternative, if this court does not dismiss this action, it should order a mistrial in order to safeguard these fundamental constitutional rights,” the motion read.

Salman's attorneys claim the government failed to disclose information about Omar Mateen's father, Seddique Mateen.

Photos: Courtroom sketches of Noor Salman trial

The defense stated it received an email from the government that mentioned the FBI was investigating Seddique Mateen.

The email went on to say that from January 2005 to June 2016, the FBI was using Mateen’s father as a confidential informant.

But following the Pulse attack, FBI agents searched his home and found receipts showing he transferred money to Turkey and Afghanistan in March and June before the Pulse attack.

Read: 9 facts about Noor Salman

The government said an anonymous tip revealed that Seddique Mateen wanted to raise up to $100,000 to help toward an attack against the government in Pakistan.

Defense attorneys said that receiving the information after prosecutors rested their case, is unfair to Salman.

“That is information that should have been disclosed. It raises a lot of questions about his role in the prior investigations of Omar Mateen himself. The FBI investigated Omar Mateen in 2013 and closed the file,” community activist Ahmed Bedier said.

Special Agent Martin testified Monday that he investigated Omar Mateen after he claimed to be part of Muslim terror groups. Mateen told the FBI he was feeling harassed at work when he made those statements.

Omar Mateen was interviewed three times, and Martin said Salman was in and out of rooms in their apartment during questioning, but during the third interview, she was mainly in the kitchen.

The State Attorney's Office decided not to file charges against Omar Mateen for lying, and at one point, Martin said he considered having Mateen as an informant.

Salman's attorneys are revisiting statements made by key government witness, polygraph examiner, Ricardo Enriquez.

Read: Agent testifies about what he found on gunman's phone at Pulse

According to Enriquez, Salman told him that Omar Mateen left home with a gun placed in a holster on his hip before the attack.

The government then used those comments as evidence.

But defense attorneys said the government knew Omar Mateen never left his home with his work gun holstered on his hip because they later found the holster while searching his home after the attack.

Salman faces life in prison if convicted.

Read: Salman's attorneys ask judge to dismiss charges

Friday

A federal judge denied Salman's request for acquittal Friday on the charges of aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice.

attorneys filed the motion Salman's after a witness for the government testified that data shows she could not have driven by the nightclub days before the attack.

The judge denied both motions.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.