Quiet tropics bring welcome relief to U.S. coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Fernand is not expected to strengthen significantly over the next 24 to 48 hours as it continues to move away from the U.S. mainland.

The storm is currently pulling out to sea, posing no immediate threat to the United States.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave moving over the Windward Islands is experiencing decreasing rain and storm activity and has a very low chance of further development.

Meteorologists have assessed the likelihood of this wave developing into a more significant weather system as very low, with only a 10% chance of further development.

Thankfully, there are no tropical systems currently threatening Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group