Quiet weather before Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. — The weather is quiet for now.
Meteorologist George Waldenberger said Monday does not have a lot of rain in the forecast, but a stray coastal shower is possible.
Tuesday will still be quiet, but our next front approaches on Wednesday, bringing a chance for some passing scattered afternoon rain.
Any showers will dry up by Thanksgiving morning, but it will be considerably cooler.
Another quick system will allow passing Friday showers on the big shopping day.
