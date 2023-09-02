Quiet weather pattern for this Saturday evening

ORLANDO, Fla. — Calm weather continues throughout Labor Day weekend.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the pressure gradient between what’s left of Idalia and high pressure to our north draws drier ‘not as hot’ air into Central Florida.

As a result, Central Florida will see potentially cooler mornings (that we haven’t had in months) and very little rain over the next few days.

Wave energy from what’s left of Idalia, and those winds create hazardous conditions at our beaches this holiday weekend.

Stay near lifeguards; waves are high, rip currents are dangerous, and boating is rough.

RIP BEACHES

For the tropics, Gert and Katia are active systems in the Atlantic.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to watch the next tropical wave next week and beyond, as it’ll likely form the next system to monitor.

Beautiful beaches!...but rip currents are dangerous this weekend. Please swim near lifeguards if you're spending your holiday weekend on the sand!





