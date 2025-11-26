Rabies alert issued in Marion County after rabid cat found in Downtown Ocala

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Marion County has issued a rabies alert following the capture of a rabid cat in downtown Ocala on November 20, 2025.

The alert, which is in effect for 60 days, covers specific boundaries in Marion County, including areas around SE 3rd Street and Osceola Ave. Residents and visitors are advised to avoid contact with wild animals and ensure their pets and livestock are immunized against rabies.

The rabies alert encompasses the area with boundaries defined by Bonnie Heath Blvd. to the north, Southeast 19th St. to the south, Southeast 16th Ave. to the east, and Southwest 16th Ave. to the west.

Residents are urged to take precautions such as keeping pets under supervision, securing livestock, and avoiding physical contact with wild animals like raccoons, bats, and coyotes, which are known carriers of rabies.

If another animal bites a pet or livestock, residents should seek veterinary assistance immediately and contact Marion County Animal Services.

