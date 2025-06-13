Rain chances fade as Father’s Day approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ve seen lower coverage of rain and storms across the area, and storm chances will be reduced to start Father’s Day weekend.

The scattered showers and storms will fade away Friday evening, with quiet conditions overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s.

Scattered showers and storms will again develop on Saturday, with the best chance in the afternoon and evening hours. Coverage is expected to be similar to Friday, with highs in the mid-90s.

Even more dry air is expected for Father’s Day. Expect just widely scattered showers and storms for Sunday, with temperatures in the low 90s.

The somewhat drier air will remain in place to start next week. Monday will feature scattered PM showers and storms and highs in the low 90s.

Just a few isolated storms are anticipated for the middle of next week, with highs in the mid-90s.

Moisture does begin to work back into the area by Juneteenth Thursday, bringing higher rain chances back to the area.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group