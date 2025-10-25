Rain Returns Sunday as next storm system approaches Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a quiet start to the weekend, some changes are ahead for Sunday.

The tranquil conditions will continue this evening, but a few light showers in the early morning will be possible south of Orlando. Morning lows will be in the low 70s.

Higher rain chances arrive for Sunday as our next storm system approaches. The best opportunity for activity will be in the afternoon and evening hours, with scattered showers developing. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the low 80s.

The storm system moves over the area on Monday, increasing rain chances further. Expect scattered activity throughout the day, with highs in the mid-80s.

Drier weather quickly returns midweek, with comfortable highs in the low 80s.

A strong cold front will push in late Wednesday, ushering in the coolest air of the season. Highs for Thursday and Friday will only be in the low 70s.

Right now, trick-or-treating looks dry and a touch cool, with temps quickly falling into the 60s.

