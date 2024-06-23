Rain settles down for the evening, picks back up throughout the day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered rain throughout the day brought two to three inches of rain in certain areas.

Today’s rain shows signs of tapering, ending earlier than yesterday’s storms.

Evening forecast: Sunday June 23 (WFTV)

Tomorrow, most of the day, the rain will be spotty.

By the end of the work day and through the evening, we’ll have our best chance of storms, but mainly west of Orlando: Lake/Sumter/Marion/Polk/Western Orange Counties.

Scattered p.m. storms will be the name of the game this week-each day.

